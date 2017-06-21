Breaking News: Amber Alert Issued in Santa Rosa County

UPDATE: 8:10 am- According to the Milton Police Department, William Kavchak is known to Alanda’s mother and left the Santa Rosa Medical Center with the child to get ice cream at 9:30 pm Tuesday night and did not return.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy.

She was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops.

The child may be in the company of William Kavchak. William goes by Billy.

They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego with Florida tag number Y53UNW.

The vehicle may look light blue in color with a dent on the right front passenger bumper.

Mr. Kavchak is known to the child’s mother and left Santa Rosa Medical Center at 9:30 p.m. 06-20-17 to go get ice cream and didn’t return.

An AMBER Alert has been issued.