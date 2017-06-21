BREAKING: Damage in Okaloosa County Caused by Probable Tornado, NWS Says

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL (WKRG) — The National Weather Service says damage seen in multiple Facebook photos Wednesday morning was caused by a probable tornado.

The tornado is believed to have touched down around 6:20am in the Fort Walton Beach area. Photos posted to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show an uprooted tree tearing up a block of sidewalk.

The tornado won’t be confirmed until the area is surveyed, but in their initial report, the NWS called it a “probable tornado” with downed trees and power lines.

News 5 will continue to have weather coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy throughout the week.