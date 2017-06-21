Amber Alert Canceled Thanks to Tip From Citizen

5:30PM UPDATE: William Kavack has been arrested on a felony drug charge, but still hasn’t been charged in the alleged abduction of Alanda McCoy.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — Little 4-year-old Alanda Mccoy was found after disappearing from Santa Rosa Medical Center last night.

Surveillance photo showed McCoy leaving the hospital with suspect William Kavack.

According to Milton police Chief Tony Tindell, the girls’ mother asked Kavack to take the girl for ice cream while she was a little impatient at the hospital visiting a family member.

“She was acting up a little bit, and the suspect said he would take her for ice cream,” says Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell.

But he never came back with Alanda.

Early this morning, an Amber Alert was issued to find the girl. Thanks to social media, information spread quickly, leading to Alanda’s safe return.

“Because the tip came from a concerned citizen, and so without that you know we could have been here for another two days,” says Tindell.

The tip came from someone at a nearby home who noticed William Kavack’s green Mercury Montego that was described in the Amber Alert.

For now the case is still under investigation, and it is unknown if Kavack will face charges.