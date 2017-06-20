Walton County K9 Unit Assists in Putting Felon Behind Bars

WALTON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A felon is behind bar after fleeing from deputies in DeFuniak Springs.

Brian Timothy Grant was spotted by a witness around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning walking down Coy Burgess Loop.

According to Walton County Police, Grant was wanted for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor.

Deputies responded to the area and saw Grant fleeing into the woods.

A perimeter was set up by Walton County deputies and phone alerts were sent out to residents in the near by area with a description of the suspect. Residents were instructed to stay inside until he was captured.

Walton County Correctional K9 Unit was called to assist in the manhunt. Grant was found by a Walton CI K9 hiding in shrubbery about a half a mile away from where he originally fled.

Brian Timothy Grant, 36, was arrested for felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony bond revocation and was transported to Walton County Jail.