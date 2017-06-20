TRAFFIC ALERT: Training Drills in Bankhead and Wallace Tunnels Begin

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Mobile Fire and Rescue will be performing training drills in Bankhead Tunnel and Wallace Tunnel on the nights of June 20th, 21st, and 22nd, 2017.

The training drills will enable staff to better respond to emergencies in the tunnels.

 The following lane closures will begin each night at approximately 9 p.m. and are expected to last several hours:

·         June 20 – Single lane closure in eastbound Wallace Tunnel

·         June 21 – Single lane closure in westbound Wallace Tunnel

·         June 22 – Bankhead Tunnel will be closed to traffic. Drivers must seek alternate route.

 

Drivers are encouraged to use safe speeds and extra caution in the area.

 

