TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal Crash on I-10 WB in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG)- An accident in Pensacola near I-10 Westbound is causing traffic delays in the area.

The crash does involve injury and a fatality has been confirmed.

The accident occured around the 4 mile marker westbound just after 5:30 A.M. Tuesday morning on the right side of the roadway.

Few details are known at this time about what caused the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is telling people to “avoid the area” and to use an alternate route.

