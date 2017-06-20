Southern League All-Star Game Cancelled Due to Weather

PENSACOLA, Fla., – Due to Tropical Storm Cindy, the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game has been cancelled.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced at 6:30 p.m. it was cancelled and fans can receive a refund for their game ticket.

Season Ticket Holders will receive an email with different options to receive their refund; however, refunds must be made by July 21st.

Individual ticket purchases will be done at the Blue Wahoos Box Office and is open tonight.

The Blue Wahoos Box Office is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.