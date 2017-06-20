Police: Man killed by deputy after car chase in Tennessee

By Published:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy after a stolen car chase in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents responded to an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 65 in Williamson County, south of Nashville, on Tuesday.

Media outlets report that TBI Director Mark Gwyn said officers began chasing a stolen vehicle at about 9:40 a.m. Gwyn said the driver stopped on a highway overpass, got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies.

Gwyn said one deputy shot the man, who died on the scene. The identities of the man and the deputies involved have not been released. The TBI is investigating.

