MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department have requested public assistance.

Mobile Police ask for help in identifying a man accused of unlawfully entering a vehicle on Colonnades Drive West and taking multiple items including credit cards. He used the victim’s credit cards at various stores at the mall.

The incident happened between June 17, 2017 around 7 p.m. and June 18, 2017 around 8 a.m.

Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call 251-208-7211.