LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.- It’s a wet start for many of us in the area so that means wet driving conditions so use extra caution if you’re getting out on the roadways over the next few minutes. Good news we had an earlier accident I-10 eastbound trying to get onto I-65 Northbound, the good news is that it’s now cleared so no more delay in that area. We do have a very serious accident though in Pensacola I-10 Westbound just past the Nine Mile Road exit. It’s off to the right hand side of the roadway but use some caution traveling westbound on I-10 there in the Pensacola area.

5:35 A.M.- Rain in the area means a wet start for your early Tuesday morning so if you’re getting out and about over the next few minutes be aware it’s pretty wet out here. We also have an accident I-10 Eastbound trying to get onto I-65 Northbound. That accident does involve injuries and Mobile police are on the scene. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and in Baldwin County we’ve got an accident on Highway 181 and Highway 98 where a car went off into the woods there in the Fairhope / Magnolia Springs area. A new accident as well in Pensacola near I-10 Westbound around the 4 mile marker. Looks like an accident involving serious injuries.

5:10 A.M.- It’s a wet start for your Tuesday morning with showers in the area so wet driving conditions so use caution as you get out and about. We begin with an accident I-10 Westbound to I-65 Northbound involving injuries. Mobile police on the scene of a problem there. In Baldwin County on Highway 181 at Highway 98 car went off into the woods also involving injuries so watch for delays there in the Magnolia Springs area. We’re actually looking pretty good on the Bayway and Causeway right now but in Pensacola West Sunset Avenue at Gulf Beach Highway an accident involving injuries, Florida Highway Patrol is there.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.