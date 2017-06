SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Several homes flooded just two weeks ago in Santa Rosa County, after heavy rain hit the area.

Residents or county officials don’t want history to repeat itself, so county officials have set up sand and dirt piles for residents to get sand to prevent flooding.

People who live in Santa Rosa county just need to bring their own sand bag,

Here are the locations.

Leisure St in HBTS, Tiger Point Park, Pace Fire-Rescue, and Pine Forest & Carroll Road.