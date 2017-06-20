Emergency Workers: Swimming Not Worth Dying For

Emergency officials along the Gulf say swimming and surfing are not worth dying for. One department is even warning that they will not respond to calls of people in the water in distress. Because of the dangerous rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Cindy double red flags are flying at beaches across the Gulf, which means getting in the water is prohibited. But that’s not keeping some people out of the water.

Fort Morgan Fire and Rescue posted the following to Facebook.

But just down the road in Orange Beach, News 5 cameras have caught hundreds of surfers hitting the large waves caused by Tropical Storm Cindy

