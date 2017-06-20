Company sells “shocked” President Trump swimsuit

(CNN)- Fans of President Trump can now show their support for him while at the beach.

The company “Beloved Shirts” is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of the president.

The President swim wear features a extreme close-up of Mr. Trump with a shocked look on his face.

It’s made out of hand cut material and– keeping with the President’s campaign stance– is made in America first…California to be exact.

“Beloved Shirts” is offering the swim piece for 50-dollars.

It does come in sizes ranging from extra small to 2XL.

You will have to wait about ten days for the swimsuit to ship because it is handcrafted.

Beloved Shirts is also the company that went viral for offering the hairy chest one piece swimsuit.