BREAKING: Robert Howard Indicted for Murder of Naomi Jones, Faces Death Penalty

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of murdering 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins says Robert Howard faces capital murder in the death of Jones, who Eddins confirmed died of asphyxiation.

Howard is a convicted sex offender who reportedly lied to authorities about his whereabouts at the time of Jones’ disappearance. Authorities say he was in the area when Jones disappeared, though more indisputable evidence has not been made public as the investigation has continued to develop.

Eddins says an additional tests are being conducted on Jones’ body to determine any further charges. He won’t confirm whether or not Jones was sexually abused before or after her death.

