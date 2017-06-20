BREAKING: New Details in Naomi Jones Murder at 2:00pm Press Conference

News 5 has learned that new developments in the Naomi Jones murder investigation will be revealed at a 2:00pm press conference in Pensacola.

State Attorney Bill Eddins is expected to announce an update in the evolving investigation of Jones’ death at the press conference that News 5 will bring you on WKRG Facebook Live.

As we’ve reported, 38-year-old Robert Letroy Howard, has been charged in connection with Naomi’s murder.

Video surveillance shows that Howard was in the area during the time of Naomi’s disappearance, but told Investigators he was not in Florida at the time.

Investigators say Howard’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle caught on surveillance where Naomi’s body was found. Police believe Howard acted alone.