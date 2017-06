MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Mobile Police are investigating a homicide at Shotgun Willie’s Bar on Halls Mill Road near Navco Road just blocks away from the Navco Community Outreach Center.

A worker at Shotgun Willie’s confirmed that one man was shot.

The victim’s name has not been released, or the details surrounding what lead to the shooting.

