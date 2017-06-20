BREAKING: Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency for Tropical Cyclone

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency as severe weather barrels towards the southern half of the state.

“Hurricane season is underway and that means the potential for increased tropical activity along the Gulf Coast,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “To ensure the state of Alabama is prepared, I have issued a State of Emergency effective today. This State of Emergency will guarantee state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities if necessary.”

As News 5’s FirstAlert Storm Team has been forecasting for days, tropical cyclone three is expected to reach Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama in the coming hours. Early rain from the storm has already reached Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain combined with the current saturated soil conditions will result in the potential for significant flash flooding, especially closer to the coast. This statewide State of Emergency is effective as of Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

“Based on the forecast and prediction of the National Weather Service Offices for Alabama, residents need to start preparing for widespread rain totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated areas of greater than 10 inches possible through Thursday,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director, Art Faulkner said. “Being prepared for potential flood conditions is critical, because flash flooding can be a very dangerous situation.”

The State of Emergency will be in effect until the threat diminishes.