Alabama Awards 2 Local Agencies to Help Low-Income Residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s announced Tuesday morning that several agencies across the state will receive funds to help low-income residents lower energy costs. Two local agencies on the Gulf Coast received over $150,000.

The grants on the Gulf Coast will go to Mobile Community Action Inc. and the Community Action Agency of South Alabama.

The grants are funded by the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which was formed to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Funds were also contributed by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Those with limited and fixed incomes, many of whom are elderly and disabled residents, struggle to pay higher utility bills in the hot summer months,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “I am pleased that with these grants we will help permanently lower the energy bills for our most vulnerable residents by making energy-efficiency improvements to their homes, freeing up funds in their budget for other essentials like medication and food.”

A total of $86,939 will go to Mobile Community Action Inc. which serves Mobile, Washington and Choctaw counties. For the Community Action Agency of South Alabama, they were awarded $68,770 to serve Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties in Alabama.

The funds will be used for energy audits, which is when an auditor will go to a home and determine the most cost-efficient measures to help reduce energy costs. According to the release from the Governor’s office, common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency compact fluorescents.

In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.