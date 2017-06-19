Young Mother Shot and Killed In Prichard

The Prichard Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young mother early Monday morning.

The body of 23-year-old Jabria Hall was found laying across the railroad tracks near Percy Avenue in Prichard, Alabama. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jabria (Bree) Hall is the mother of two children, a newborn baby girl, and a two-year-old boy.

Neighbors say they heard around forty shots fired late Sunday night. Hall allegedly frequented the area to drop her child off at a nearby home.

News 5 is still working to gather more information on this incident from the Prichard Police Department.