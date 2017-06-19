UPDATE: Another Arrest in Jewelry Store Burglar

UPDATE: Walton County, Florida (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service arrested another suspect in Miramar Beach jewelry store burglary.

Two individuals were identified through surveillance video as Timothy Vignolo, 32, and Joshua Graves, 39, as two primary suspects.

“Vignolo was arrested on May 11 by Meridian Police Department in Mississippi after being involved in a traffic crash where he was driving under the influence. In addition, Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Michael Goins, 60, of Alpine, Alabama for also being involved in the crime,” according to Lindsey Batchelor, Walton County PIO.

Batchelor states in a press release, “Today, the US Marshals Service arrested Joshua Graves at a resident’s house in Calhoun County, Alabama. Graves will be transported to Jefferson County Jail for two felony warrants out of Jefferson County, Alabama before being transferred to Walton County Jail. It has since been confirmed that Graves sustained a gunshot wound during the heist.”

— Original Story —

Burglars found themselves dodging bullets in Miramar Beach, Florida Saturday. Surveillance video posted to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows it all happening.

You can see and hear the burglars trying to break into a jewelry store. When they get inside, they find the armed owner. The owner opens fire on the burglars and tells deputies he may have hit one of them.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post reads:

Miramar Beach, Fla— Shots are fired inside a Walton County jewelry store after two suspects break into the business armed with a crow bar and a hammer. Deputies responded to 12889 U.S. Highway 98 W just before 11 p.m. Saturday following a 911 call from the store’s owner. The caller said he fired and unknown number of shots and may have hit one of the suspects before they both fled the scene on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspects were wearing black masks and hoodies. The videos showed two suspects breaking in the door and entering; one to the left and one to the right. They break the display cases using a hammer and the other with a crowbar. While they begin to take jewelry out of the cases the victim comes around the corner firing an unknown amount of shots. As one subject exits the store, he drops or throws the pillowcase with the items he attempted to steal to the left of the door. You can hear him say something as he exits. He is then seen hobbling as he runs away and falls again in the parking lot. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or not. The suspects are described as two white males, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. One may have sustained an injury from the incident and could be limping. If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.