VIDEO: Deputy encounters bear in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Marion County deputy encountered a black bear this weekend, as he was responding to a call near the Ocala National Forest.

The chance meeting was captured on cell phone video and posted to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In the video, the bear is seen on his stroll, wandering in front of the patrol car near the officer, who calls him “buddy.”

The bear inches closer and closer to the vehicle as though he is looking for a ride. Then the officer actually opens the door and gets a good look at the mammal. For a moment, it seems the bear will crawl into the car. The officer and the bear stare at each other for a second, then the bear goes off on his merry way.

Black bears are typically less aggressive than grizzly bears, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service warns the public to stay away from them. Even making eye contact could put you in danger.