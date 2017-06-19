TAKE 5: Sassy Bass Caribbean Grille’s Take on Shrimp & Grits

RECIPE: Gouda cheese grits
2 cups grits
1 quart water
1 tspchicken base
2 tbsp butter
2oz heavy cream
1/3 cup gouda cheese
Directions:
place water in pot
add chicken base, butter, and heavy cream
bring mix to a boil
weigh out grits and gouda cheese to boiling mixture
lower heat whip until thickened
Recipe: Mushroom Gravy
bacon 4oz
flour 1/4 cup
shallots 1oz
garlic 1tsp
mushrooms 1 cup
green onion 1/4 cup
worcestshire 1 tsp
buffalo hot sauce 1tsp
heavy cream 8oz
half and half 8oz
salt 1/4 tsp
pepper 1/4 tsp
spinach 1cup
Directions:
add bacon to pot
add flour to bacon
add remaining ingredients
stir occasionallly reduce to desired thickness
Recipe: Shrimp
Alabama Wild Shrimp
Lime Butter
Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning
Directions:
Saute AL Wild Shrimp in lime butter and Zatarains Creole seasoning
Contact: 251-981-1910 Website for information: http://www.sassybassmarketplace.com