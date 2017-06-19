TAKE 5: Sassy Bass Caribbean Grille’s Take on Shrimp & Grits

By Published:
Shrimp & Grits

RECIPE: Gouda cheese grits

2 cups grits

1 quart water

1 tspchicken base

2 tbsp butter

2oz heavy cream

1/3 cup gouda cheese

Directions:

place water in pot

add chicken base, butter, and heavy cream

bring mix to a boil

weigh out grits and gouda cheese to boiling mixture

lower heat whip until thickened

Recipe: Mushroom Gravy

bacon 4oz

flour 1/4 cup

shallots 1oz

garlic 1tsp

mushrooms 1 cup

green onion 1/4 cup

worcestshire 1 tsp

buffalo hot sauce 1tsp

heavy cream 8oz

half and half 8oz

salt 1/4 tsp

pepper 1/4 tsp

spinach 1cup

Directions:

add bacon to pot

add flour to bacon

add remaining ingredients

stir occasionallly reduce to desired thickness

Recipe: Shrimp

Alabama Wild Shrimp

Lime Butter

Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning

Directions:
Saute AL Wild Shrimp in lime butter and Zatarains Creole seasoning

Contact: 251-981-1910 Website for information: http://www.sassybassmarketplace.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s