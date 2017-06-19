Surf Building As Storm Approaches Alabama Coast

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) — In just an hour’s time, lifeguards said they noticed a change in the Gulf. Waves that had been relatively calm, began building.

Storm clouds on the horizon give a hint of what may lie ahead. “Everybody needs to be weather aware and everybody needs to be cautious,” urges Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Reggie Chitwood.

Beachgoers test the strength of the waves and the currents but not for long on Monday. Yellow flags that had been flying changed to red flags early in the evening as the surf continued to build. That’s a concern for Chitwood. “We have a lot of people here on vacation. They need to be very cautious, heed the warnings on the beach, listening to lifeguards and beach patrols. Watch and check the flags and make sure that it’s safe to go in the water which I don’t feel like it’s going to be over the next couple of days.”

The surf is expected to be about two feet higher than normal as the storm approaches. With this being mainly a rain event, that could spell trouble along the coast and other areas that are prone to flooding.