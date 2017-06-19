Summer Jobs Startup

A group of Mobile County students us headed to Baldwin County for the first day of a summer jobs exchange program.

it’s a program announced by the City of Mobile shortly before the end of the school year.

Mobile City officials say this helps fill a need in Baldwin County to fill short-=term jobs during the busy summer season.

Students we spoke with say they’re excited by the opportunity to make money and to gain experience in the Summer Jobs program.

This same group of students will be bused to Baldwin County on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

A different group travels there Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Some of the students work in restaurants, others work in resorts, but all the jobs have some connection to the hospitality industry.

