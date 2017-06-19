Several People Injured in Shooting Broadcast on Facebook Live

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS) — At least seven people were wounded in South Carolina after a gunman opened fire in a shooting that was broadcast on Facebook Live, CBS affiliate WBTW-TV reports.

Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby says the shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday as a group of people were blocking traffic on Ocean Boulevard.

Police say a fight started and someone pulled a gun and began firing. Officers say a security guard who saw the shooting fired his weapon and wounded the gunman. The security officer was grazed by a bullet but was treated at the scene.

Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.

The gunman carjacked a vehicle but was caught a short time later. Crosby says the man’s name will be released when charges are filed against him.

None of the injuries in the shooting are believed to be life-threatening.

Crosby said no police officer was shot, though a patrol car was hit by gunfire, WBTW-TV reports.

Footage of the violent incident remained online as of Monday morning. A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.