Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Georgia Now Booked in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

According to jail records, Lionel “Deon” Gray has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail as of early this morning.  He’s accused of a dramatic crime spree spanning Mobile and Chickasaw.  He’s accused of crimes that happened over the first weekend in June 2017.

According to a release from Mobile Police, Gray is the suspect in three separate armed robberies at local businesses.

The first robbery occurred at the Griffith’s Shell on Government Street. The second robbery occurred just across the street at Rite Aid Pharmacy on South Ann Street. After the pharmacy robbery, the suspect shot a person and took their car in the 1100 block of Selma Street.

The crime spree then moved to the Chickasaw area where the suspect robbed the Super Xpress Gas Station on West Lee Street. He left the keys to the first stolen car at the Super Xpress then proceeded to carjack a second person on 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw.

He was arrested days later in Atlanta but was finally brought to Mobile County early this morning.

