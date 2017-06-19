Pensacola Motorcycle Officer Undergoes Surgery After Crash

UPDATE Monday June 19th, 2017 10:18 AM

Pensacola Police sent the following press release updating the officer’s condition

A Pensacola Police officer who was injured in a traffic crash Friday afternoon has begun his long road to recovery after undergoing surgery Sunday. Officer Brad Buddin, 44, was escorting a funeral procession on 12th Avenue when a motorist pulled out of the procession and into the path of Buddin, who was riding a motorcycle. The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. near 12th Avenue and Baars Street. Buddin was hired by the Pensacola Police Department as an officer in June 2001, and is currently assigned to the Traffic Unit as a motorcycle officer. He received multiple injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation.

UPDATE Saturday June 17, 2017 7:30 pm:

Captain S. Davis for the Pensacola Police Department told News 5 that Detective Buddin who was injured after a car struck him at Naomi Jones Funeral processional Friday, did not undergo surgery Saturday as originally planned.

Little detail was given out about why surgery was pushed back until next week, but Davis said “He’s a trooper, he’ll be fine”.

Davis told us “recovery may take awhile, longer than we might have hoped”.

He said Buddin is in stable condition and in good spirits.

Buddin sustained leg damage and “extensive” shoulder damage due to the accident Friday.

Update Friday 9:30 pm

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – Officer Mike Wood, the Public Information Officer for the Pensacola Police Department, tells News 5 Officer Brad Buddin has a broken leg because of today’s accident. He is expected to have surgery tomorrow.

Original Story

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – A Pensacola Police motorcycle officer suffered injuries after being struck by a car at the Naomi Jones funeral processional. The injured officer is Brad Buddin.

Chaplain Tony Dickie told News 5 the officer received shoulder, leg, and possible neck injuries. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood told News 5’s Katrice Nolan the officer was conscious and talking when he was leaving the scene. The officer is listed in stable condition and is being treated at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dickie says the officer was on the way to block an intersection when he was hit on North 12 Avenue and East Barrs Street.

News 5 has a crew at the scene of the accident.

The scene is under investigation. Charges for the driver of the car are pending.

Officer Wood encourages anyone participating in a funeral procession to slow down, and look both ways if you’re in a procession and decide to exit the procession.