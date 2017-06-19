Okaloosa County Toddler Fatally Struck by Trailer Tires

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Florida Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10:54 a.m. in Okaloosa County.

An emailed press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Christopher Ryles, 36, was towing a trailer on his 2002 GMC Sierra on Galliver Cutoff Road and Henderson Lane.

Joshua Ryles, 3-years-old, was in the bed of the truck. Joshua was struck by the right side trailer tires and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are still investigating how the toddler fell from the vehicle.