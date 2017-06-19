Okaloosa County Toddler Fatally Struck by Trailer Tires

By Published:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG)  —  Florida Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10:54 a.m. in Okaloosa County.

An emailed press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Christopher Ryles, 36, was towing a trailer on his 2002 GMC Sierra on Galliver Cutoff Road and Henderson Lane.

Joshua Ryles, 3-years-old, was in the bed of the truck.  Joshua was struck by the right side trailer tires and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are still investigating how the toddler fell from the vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s