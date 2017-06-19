Mobile’s Robby Shelton Wins First Professional Golf Tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile’s own and former University of Alabama golfer Robby Shelton took home his first professional victory Sunday in British Columbia, Canada.

Shelton won the GolfBC Championship with a score of 19-under and led the tournament wire-to-wire at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club. The GolfBC Championship is part of the MacKenzie Tour, which is the PGA’s Canadian Tour.

According to the PGA Tour, Shelton closed out the victory in style with a 7-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to win the tournament. Shelton beat out Johnny Ruiz, Cody Blick and Adam Webb by one stroke.

Shelton is currently looking for a full-time position on a PGA Tour and this weekend’s victory moves him one step closer to earning a spot on the Web.com Tour.

“It means a lot. Just to win anywhere is so exciting. Just to know that my game’s there and to finally get one done feels great,” Shelton told PGATour.com.

Shelton is a graduate of St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile and was a top collegiate golfer in the country at the University of Alabama.

For Shelton, this weekend’s victory is just the beginning of big things in the world of professional golf.

“Somebody told me when I was walking off the green that I won, and then it hit me,” said Shelton to PGATour.com. “I still have to play well the rest of this season, but to get a win early on is huge and does a lot for my confidence.”

FOR THE WIN! Robby Shelton is your 2017 @gbcchampionship winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mx39gPhNgX — Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) June 18, 2017