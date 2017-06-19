Man Arrested for Pushing Young Children into Pool in Destin

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Georgia man was arrested after authorities say he pushes two children into a swimming pool at a condominium in Destin, Florida.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Bruce Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse.

Johnson’s arrest comes after he was accused of pushing a 4-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl into a swimming pool. According to authorities, Johnson did not know the children or their family members. His arrest was made after parents of both children signed affidavits against Johnson.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Pelican Beach Resort on U.S. Highway 98.

The victims told deputies that he walked behind the girls and pushed them in. The 4-year-old girl did not know how to swim and a female tourist from Colorado jumped into the pool to rescue her.

Johnson is from Macon, Georgia.

