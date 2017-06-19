IL: Starbucks stabbing over wrong Latte order

CHICAGO (CBS) — A trip to Starbucks ended violently on Sunday, after two customers got into argument over a wrong drink order, and one of them got cut with a knife.

Witnesses said it started Sunday afternoon, when one customer apparently got into a dispute with staff because he got the wrong drink, and another customer tried to intervene.

Park Ridge police said a man from California got into a dispute with the staff at the Starbucks on Northwest Highway around 2:30 p.m. A man from Glenview asked the man from California why he was picking on the staff, and after the two exchanged words, the man from California punched or slapped the man from Glenview, police said.

The two began wrestling, and the Glenview man reached into his phone to grab his cell phone, but grabbed a pocketknife instead. While he was wrestling with the man from California, the knife opened, and the man from California was cut. Witnesses originally reported it was the other customer who was cut.

Bloodied napkins littered the ground outside the Starbucks after the incident.

“He was sitting on the curb, and his hand was bandaged up. There was blood everywhere in the foyer,” Kimberly Anderson said.

Police said neither man wanted to pursue criminal charges.