Gun Violence Taking a Toll on U.S. Children

Published: Updated:

A new report is giving a much clearer picture of the toll gun violence is taking on American children.

The study in the journal ‘Pediatrics’ reveals nearly 1300 children die in the U.S. each year from gunshots.  Another 5,790 survive wounds from gunshots.

It means gunshot wounds are now the third leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 17.

The study says boys are more vulnerable to gun violence accounting for 82 percent of all child firearm deaths and 84 percent of all non-fatal gun injuries.

