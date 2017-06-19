Experts, Residents Prepping for Incoming Storm

While it appears the center of the storm will stay west of here, that doesn’t at all mean any bullets have been dodged.

“We’re talking about something that could potentially bring you six, eight, ten inches of rainfall to somewhere in the local area we don’t really know where that could be but the potential is there for the whole gulf coast area,” said Don Shepherd of the National Weather Service.

At Mobile’s National Weather Service office all eyes have been on the Gulf and what will likely become named storm Cindy. All that rain, which could be constant over a three day period, could be problematic.

“You know it’s been a very wet past several weeks so the ground is very saturated so any additional rain especially heavy amounts like we’re thinking we may get in the area could be problematic with flooding and that type thing,” said Shepherd.

Heavy rains have hit our area over the past several weeks. Saraland was hit particularly hard last month, with parking lots and homes flooding.

Monday, the city’s public works department handed out sandbags to residents. They’ll be back out again Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering free sandbags.