Citronelle Wildcats have a Good Luck Charm

By Published:

CITRONELLE, Alabama (WKRG) — In the under 10 Cal Ripkin Baseball District Tournament, Citronelle Wildcats All-Star team played in the semifinals tonight.

The game was at West side park and they’ve had a great season.  Will Cassity has been the lucky charm.

Will has Down Syndrome but that hasn’t stopped him from giving 110% effort this season and his teammates have his back.

The Wildcats season is still going, they won 12-11 semifinals and advanced to the Championship. 

Way to go Wildcats and way to go Will!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s