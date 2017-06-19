Citronelle Wildcats have a Good Luck Charm

CITRONELLE, Alabama (WKRG) — In the under 10 Cal Ripkin Baseball District Tournament, Citronelle Wildcats All-Star team played in the semifinals tonight.

The game was at West side park and they’ve had a great season. Will Cassity has been the lucky charm.

Will has Down Syndrome but that hasn’t stopped him from giving 110% effort this season and his teammates have his back.

The Wildcats season is still going, they won 12-11 semifinals and advanced to the Championship.

Way to go Wildcats and way to go Will!