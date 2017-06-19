BREAKING: Homicide Under Investigation in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police Department are investigating a homicide Monday morning after one man was shot and killed at a gas station.

The shooting occurred at Clark’s Exxon on Highway 59 at the intersection of County Road 4, which is north of the Intracoastal Waterway. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m.

The shooting occurred at the gas pump and, according to police, may have resulted from an argument. Police tell News Five that both the shooter and victim were men.

News Five has learned that the shooter is in police custody after fleeing the scene and then surrendered to an officer just down the road at Cobb Theatre on Highway 59.

