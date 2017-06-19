Auburn’s All-Female Team to Compete in Aviation Competition

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University’s all-female team will travel across the county to compete in the national Air Race Classic aviation competition next week.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Kendall Higdon and Ashley Tucker will take off from Frederick, Maryland, on June 20 and will have three days to make it to Santa Fe, New Mexico. As part of the team called War Eagle Women, Higdon and Tucker will travel more than 2,600 miles as they ran against 54 other teams from across the nation.

Higdon is an Auburn University senior, majoring in professional flight management. Tucker is a December 2016 graduate and now works as a certified flight instructor at the Auburn University Aviation Center Professional Flight school.

The women will have eight check points along the way as they travel across 14 states.