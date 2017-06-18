Watch: Caught on Camera Silent Pool Rescue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS) – Leon County authorities are hailing a mother and son as heroes for saving a 3-year-old boy from drowning.

The incident happened this past weekend at the Lakes at San Marcos apartments on Woodville Highway. The terrifying ordeal was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the apartment complex pool, with a large group of people swimming, jumping and playing in and around the water.

The 3-year-old is seen at the front edge of the pool at first, but then starts to wander into deeper water and soon starts to struggle, flailing and going under.

It appears the child is underwater for a couple of minutes before the 9-year-old notices him, dives under the water and pulls him up. He takes the child to an adult, who pulls the boy out of the pool.

Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies say the 9-year-old’s mother, also at the pool, is a nurse and began CPR. When EMS arrived, the boy’s breathing was starting to improve and he started to cry.

The Sheriff’s Office report says the toddler was taken to Tallahassee Memorial’s emergency room in serious condition but is expected to be fine.

Officials tell us the child’s mother briefly left him under the watch of family members moments before the accident happened.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office also spoke with the family and the heroes who helped save the child.