Vintage Bike Show Shows Off Machines From the Past

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gearheads of all kinds showed up Saturday to Stony Point Fashion Park for a Vintage Bike Show.

There was live music, face painting and so much more.

Choppers Inc. owner and bike builder Billy Lane was there to judge the bikes and sign autographs.

He spoke to 8News about his history with motorcycles.

“I really started doing custom bikes, what we started doing was buying bikes that people had taken apart or damaged and couldn’t repair and bringing them back to life,” Lane said. “That’s really been my entire career. And a lot of guys … can’t afford to buy a brand new motorcycle, so they’re doing that and piecing things together and through that, they’re becoming custom builders and customizing and improving motorcycles.”

If you missed Saturday’s festivities, events will continue Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

