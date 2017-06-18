Tropical Weather Forecast

Tropics: Around this time of year, it is common to see clusters of showers and thunderstorms in the tropics and now is no different. We’re watching two disturbances, or clusters of showers and thunderstorms, in the tropics. The first is along the coast of Central America near Honduras in the Caribbean. This low pressure system is being investigated by computer models. It has a medium chance of forming in the next two days and high chance of forming in the next five. Therefore, it is likely that a tropical system will form by Thursday but this is not a certainty. Whether or not it does form, it could near the coast anywhere from the Big Bend of Florida (Tallahassee) to the Texas/Mexico boarder. If it does form, it would likely be a tropical depression or maybe a weaker tropical storm as it nears some part of the US Gulf Coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is a forecast that is constantly changing every few hours so be sure to stay up to date with it through the next few days. You can do that through our News Five free weather app, our WKRG weather page, and right here on WKRG.com

The second disturbance is in the middle of the Atlantic between Africa and South America. This has a medium chance of developing in the next few days. If it does, it still won’t be a worry to the Gulf Coast. It would be headed near Venezuela and the Lesser Antilles.