Pensacola Police Seek Assistance in Search for Robber

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. when Louis Martin Cillo entered Sun Trust Bank on 6700 N. Davis Highway. Cillo handed a bank teller a note demanding cash.

According to an emailed press release from Pensacola Police, Detective Ozzy Teeters said the suspect did not display a weapon but indicated he had one. He left the bank in a blue Chevrolet Equinox after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Teeters said Cillo, is likely in the Pensacola, Pace or Milton areas. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cillo is

a white male,

about 5 feet 5,

balding, and

has a possible scar on his head.

In the emailed press release, “Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a blue Chevrolet Equinox that matched a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license tag number around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 29 near Walmart. The vehicle was driven by Emil Joseph Bayus, 54, of Lorain, Ohio. Bayus was wanted for an armed bank robbery that occurred June 2 in Lorain, said Sgt. Greg Stone. Two females were in the vehicle but detectives determined they were not involved in either incident and released them after questioning, Stone said.”

Anyone having information on Cillo’s location is asked to immediately dial 911 and report it.