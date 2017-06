MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A grease blockage caused about 300 gallons of wastewater to overflow.

Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded on June 18th to a sanitary sewer overflow.

The wastewater overflow into Spencer Branch from a manhole in the rear of 3828 Hillcrest Ln.

MAWSS crews have cleared the line and will take steps to prevent further overflows at this location.