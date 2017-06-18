London Fire: MET Police Go Inside Grenfell Tower

By Published: Updated:

LONDON (CNN) —  London Metropolitan Police entered the Grenfell Tower, that went up in flames Tuesday night(Wednesday morning).

Two British ministers say the cladding used in a renovation of Grenfell Tower may have been banned under U.K. building regulations.

Experts believe the exterior cladding, which contained insulation, helped spread the flames quickly along the outside of the tower in the Wednesday morning blaze that has killed at least 58 people. The government is carrying out an “urgent inspection” of roughly 2,500 similar tower blocks across the country to assess their safety.

Trade Minister Greg Hands and Treasury chief Philip Hammond said in separate TV appearances that the cladding used on Grenfell seems to be prohibited by British regulations. One opposition lawmaker urged the Conservative government and police to immediately seize all documents related to the tower renovation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s