London Fire: MET Police Go Inside Grenfell Tower

LONDON (CNN) — London Metropolitan Police entered the Grenfell Tower, that went up in flames Tuesday night(Wednesday morning).

Two British ministers say the cladding used in a renovation of Grenfell Tower may have been banned under U.K. building regulations.

Experts believe the exterior cladding, which contained insulation, helped spread the flames quickly along the outside of the tower in the Wednesday morning blaze that has killed at least 58 people. The government is carrying out an “urgent inspection” of roughly 2,500 similar tower blocks across the country to assess their safety.

Trade Minister Greg Hands and Treasury chief Philip Hammond said in separate TV appearances that the cladding used on Grenfell seems to be prohibited by British regulations. One opposition lawmaker urged the Conservative government and police to immediately seize all documents related to the tower renovation.