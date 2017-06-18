Former Miss America Venus Ramey dies at age 92

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (AP) – A funeral home in Kentucky says the first red-haired Miss America has died.

Morris and Hislope Funeral Home of Science Hill, Kentucky, says Venus Ramey died Saturday at age 92. The funeral home did not list the cause of death and says funeral arrangements are pending.

Born in Ashland, Ramey was crowned Miss America in 1944 when she represented Washington, D.C., where she had moved from Kentucky to work during World War II. She returned to Kentucky in 1990.

In 2007 at age 82, Ramey shot out the truck tire of trespassers on her Waynesburg, Kentucky, farm, earning her a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”