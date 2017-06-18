Florida State Trooper Hit and Killed by Vehicle While Assisting Previous Wreck

Alachua County, FL (WKRG)

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Master Sgt. William Bishop is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while helping with a previous accident. This happened in Alachua County Saturday evening at about 6:30 p.m. on State Road 93.

The crash report says Master Sgt. Williams had stopped to assist a driver involved in a previous crash on SR 93. They were reportedly in the inside emergency lane. Two vehicles also traveling south in the center lane collided. The report says Williams was struck outside his patrol car but it does not say which vehicle hit him. Williams was taken to Shands Hospital where is was pronounced dead.