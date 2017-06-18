Father of 4 shot and killed the night before Father’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Birmingham say a 30-year-old father of four was shot and killed near his home on the evening before Father’s day.

Al.com reports that Erwin Jones was shot in the back of his head about 7 p.m. Saturday as he sat on a bench outside Rickwood Apartments.

Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards said Jones and two other men were on a porch at the apartments when two other men confronted them about some stolen items. He said the two pulled out guns and began firing, then fled. Jones’ wife, Deandrea Johnson, told the newspaper the family had planned on multiple outings for Father’s Day.

No arrests had been announced by early Sunday afternoon.