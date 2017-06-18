Faith Time: Christians Apart

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Chad: Joining us this morning is Pastor Alan Floyd, he is the senior pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Thank-you for joining us.

Alan: Glad to be here

Chad: The topic you wanted to talk about this morning is a very hard one to grapple with, it’s the idea of Christians as separate from the world, how do you see that issue first of all?

Alan: I think it is a very difficult struggle that we are called by God, commanded by God, to be Holy, to be separate, to live different lives than of the world. Yet at the same time, we’re called to be a light to the world and to influence the world, so I think that we do that primarily through good deeds, acts of kindness communicating the love of Christ to the world around us

Chad: The concept really of being separate from the world, it’s got to be a hard one for people of faith to grapple with because on the one hand, you want to help, you want to have friends you want to be friendly but on the other hand you also want to make sure you’re not tempted by the world. How do you run that fine line between not only helping the world but not being tempted by some of the things that are out there?

Alan: Well I think that we certainly cannot help but be tempted by the things of the world. We’re always going to face temptations. We work out in the world, we may attend classes or school in the world. I think we can’t help but be tempted but it is our faith that keeps us from surrendering to that temptation yet continuing to live those Holy separate lives unto Christ yet influencing them by acts of kindness love generosity mercy grace. Those things those same characteristics that we were given we are to share with the world.

Chad: When you talk about being separate one of the things I worry about or think about is how you want to lead this holy life but there’s also this other pull on you that says I don’t want people to think I’m a snob, I don’t want them to think I’m a jerk, how do you do that, maintain a holy life but still be loving?

Alan: I do think that the word of God tells us that we are in fact a peculiar people. We know that regardless because we become followers of Christ set apart different, that we are peculiar to those that are in the world. Why don’t we tell the same jokes? Why don’t we go to the same places why don’t we do the same things? We are in fact a peculiar people that we can’t avoid however I think that by simply being sincere, being authentic then I think communicates something beyond superficiality that what we have our faith is genuine.

Chad: What do you think is the biggest challenge for Christians that are trying to live that sort of life?

Alan: I think the biggest temptation is from the world, from the activities, the entertainment the movies we do want to fit in. We don’t want to be ostracized from those around us so I think the struggle is, in fact, we don’t want to be alone. We want to get along with friends; we want a community of faith community of believers.