Campaign Records Show Large Fundraising Gap Between Jones/Stimpson

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Sam Jones’ recent announcement that he’ll be running again for Mobile’s mayor sets up a rematch that dates back to 2013. That’s when challenger Sandy Stimpson upset the two-term incumbent. In the four years since, it doesn’t appear Jones has done much in the way of fundraising. According to campaign records his last financial statement was in January. At that time he said his campaign had $715.61 on hand. By contrast, in a recent filing, current Mayor Sandy Stimpson declared his campaign had $292,403.57 in its coffers. Stimpson supporters say that shows the support people have for the current mayor. Jones supporters say the former mayor can make up the difference but that money gap shouldn’t make a difference.

“Sam Jones is sort of grassroots so he’ll get by where it counts,” said Jones supporter Paul Whiteurs. Stimpson supporters say they aren’t surprised by the fundraising gap.

“I hope Sam Jones doesn’t win, no offense, I think Sandy Stimpson’s done a lot of good things for Mobile and as long as he gets another term he can keep doing those things,” said Stimpson supporter Haertel Pritchard. Election day is barely two months away, on August 22nd in the City of Mobile. I spoke with the manager of the Jones campaign Kevin Ball who said they were just starting to accept political contributions.