6-Year-old Boy Pricks Himself with Found Needle

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (CNN) — A young boy’s trip to the park took a scary turn in New York last week.

6-year-old Skyler Anderson said he was walking along a park trail when he saw a needle, picked it up and accidentally pricked himself.

It was found in a grassy area of Laselle Waterfront park in Niagara Falls.

“I picked it up and I didn’t know what it was so I poked myself on accident, then the needle twisted and I put the cap back on,” said Skyler.

Skyler was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for any possible infections.

His mom, Sheena said, “As much as you tell your child not to pick something up, a small child like that has curiosity. It could’ve been drugs it could’ve been anything, anything in that needle.” She says, “Just be careful out there, they’re anywhere, everywhere.”

She is worried he could have contracted Hep-C or even HIV, even though doctors said the risk is low. She said Skyler will have to get tested for at least the next year and for now, has to take multiple medications every day.

City officials did not find any more needles in that park, but said if they do they may need to increase patrols in the area.