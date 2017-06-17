Worlds Largest Rubber Ducky Sits in Washington

Tacoma, WA (CBS) — A giant rubber duck is hanging out in Tacoma, Washington this week.

The duck, hailed as the world’s largest, floated into Thea Foss Waterway as part of the Festival of Sail Tacoma Thursday (June 15) afternoon.

The duck and more than 20 sailing ships will be featured on the Tacoma waterfront through June 18.

The four-day maritime festival is the largest tall ships event in the Seattle region and will feature music, food and wine.

Organizers expect more than 200-thousand people to attend the event.

Festival officials say the golden giant is six stories tall and made to look like a rubber duck. It is actually made of vinyl.

After Sail Tacoma, the gargantuan yellow bird is headed to Toronto, where it will help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Globe and Mail reports the nation’s government reportedly paid 120-thousand-dollars to bring in the duck, which has ruffled more than a few feathers.

One citizen, Rick Nicholls, told the Canadian newspaper that bringing the duck is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.