WATCH: Destin Family has Close Encounter with Hammerhead

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) — One family in Destin had a close encounter with a Hammerhead Shark.

Todd Watkins of Destin uploaded this GoPro video to YouTube on June 6th. He wrote that he and his family were, “boating around Destin, Florida, and came across this 6 foot Hammerhead Shark in the Gulf of Mexico. He was just chilling out and got pretty close to shore.”

The Hammerhead does not seem to be bothered by the Watkin’s family as it travels toward shallow waters.

Once the Hammerhead finished its shallow water adventures it headed back towards deeper water.

This was definitely an experience the Watkins family will remember.